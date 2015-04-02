Parents bully-proof their kids with martial arts

AZED-Bullying is a form of intimidation or domination toward someone who is perceived as weaker it can take the form of emotional or physical abuse.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, nearly 1 in 3 students report being bullied during the school year.

Bullying has become a topic of national discussion and has prompted many outreach programs and organizations working to bring awareness and stop it.

But some parents of children who were victims of bullying are trying their own approach.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez goes inside a martial arts school where children gain the confidence they need to stand up to a bully.

Credit Luis Larios Some parents enroll their children as young as five years old in martial arts so they can gain self-confidence.