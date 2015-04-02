© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arts and Culture

Parents bully-proof their kids with martial arts

KAWC
Published April 2, 2015 at 1:13 PM MST
karate_2.jpg
Luis Larios
/

AZED-Bullying is a form of intimidation or domination toward someone who is perceived as weaker it can take the form of emotional or physical abuse.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, nearly 1 in 3 students report being bullied during the school year.

Bullying has become a topic of national discussion and has prompted many outreach programs and organizations working to bring awareness and stop it.

But some parents of children who were victims of bullying are trying their own approach.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez goes inside a martial arts school where children gain the confidence they need to stand up to a bully.

karate_3.jpg
Credit Luis Larios
Some parents enroll their children as young as five years old in martial arts so they can gain self-confidence.

karate_4.jpg
Credit Luis Larios
Students at Larios Karate Club learn self-defense techniques.

Arts and Culture