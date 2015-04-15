Fan-Quest celebrates 25 years of comic book and game fun

AZED-This week fans of role-playing and war games are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Yuma's only independently owned and run comic book and game store.

Fan-Quest has been the hotspot for people of all ages who prefer the unplugged version of gaming.

In an era in which video games are more popular, we take a look at the low-key gamers who gather in the evenings for games like Dungeons and Dragons or Pokemon Trading Game Card Matches.

KAWC's Stephanie Sanchez has more....

Jose Ramirez has been collecting Pokemon cards since he was 9 years old. Ramirez visits Fan-Quest to find the cards he needs.

Credit Stephanie Sanchez

Edit | Remove