Community Calendar Event Submission

KAWC provides free online listings on behalf of organizations that serve the community. All submissions will be reviewed and approved by KAWC before appearing on the site. We will not, however, check the details of the event, and don't take responsibility for inaccurate information. Please contact the station at info@kawc.org if you notice inaccurate information in event listings. Preference will be given to cultural and educational events that in our judgment, are likely to appeal to our audience. We will NOT publish listings for the following:



Events that have a narrow appeal to a small or specialized constituency (for example, high school reunions, membership only events).

Political or advocacy events that have to do with a political party, advocacy group, candidacy, or issue. An exception may be made for a forum or debate at which all major candidates or all sides of an issue are represented.

Religious events, excluding concerts and other non-religious events at churches or other venues.