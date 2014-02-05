Professional Development: Three Professors Talk Education

Arizona Edition - Historian Daniel J. Boorstin once said “Education is learning what you didn’t even know you didn’t know.” And since learning is a lifelong endeavor it isn’t surprising that college professors and teachers in general, are always trying to know more about what they don’t know. Next week at AWC and NAU-Yuma, faculty will do that by sharing knowledge and techniques with each other. On February 13th, faculty from the two colleges will gather for Professional Development Day, an annual event devoted to the exchange of ideas about the best way to improve higher education in southwestern Arizona.

The event is coordinated by the Center for Teaching Effectiveness, or CTE. It includes workshops and presentations by faculty on what works in the classroom and ways to use new knowledge, techniques and technology to educate students. CTE Director Scott Donnelly stopped by the KAWC studios with three faculty presenters and spoke with KAWC's Lou Gum about Professional Development Day and how it can help create better educators…(originally aired 02/05/14).

