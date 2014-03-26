Farmworker Awareness Week and CAMP Students

Arizona Edition - This week is Farmworker Awareness Week and the College Assistance Migrant Program Student Association is hosting several events on the Arizona Western College campus to raise awareness of the contributions of farmworkers. Earlier in the week, they held a two-day blood drive, they hosted a campus film screening, they’ll be serving up carne asada and Friday night they’ll host a screening of the film Cesar Chavez at Harkins Theatre in Yuma.

The CAMP Program helps the children of migrant workers navigate college. To find out more, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with two CAMP students. Agnishka Gamiz is an Administration of Justice major at AWC and Edgar Villavicencio is a Bio-Medical Sciences major and a member of the CAMP Student Association Board…(originally aired 03/26/14).

This piece was featured in the March 26th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.