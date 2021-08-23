Stahl Sees Opening for Democrats Against Gosar in CD4

Republican Paul Gosar has represented Arizona’s Congressional District 4 since 2013. He'll face competition from at least one optimistic Democrat in 2022.

Before Gosar's long tenure in CD4 he served a term representing CD1, before redistricting changed the map. He won a tight race for CD1 against Ann Kirpatrick in 2010, but since creation of CD4, Gosar has not won general election with less than 63 percent of the vote.

Still, Judy Stahl, a democrat from Prescott, says the district is changing. Stahl is one of two democrats looking to face Gosar in 2022. She spoke with KAWC’s Lou Gum about her decision to seek a seat in Congress.

Judy Stahl is one of two Democrats running in the primary in Arizona’s CD 4. The other is Delina DeSanto who lost to Gosar in 2020.