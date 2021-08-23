© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Elections

Stahl Sees Opening for Democrats Against Gosar in CD4

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 23, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST
Arizona Edition

Republican Paul Gosar has represented Arizona’s Congressional District 4 since 2013. He'll face competition from at least one optimistic Democrat in 2022.

Before Gosar's long tenure in CD4 he served a term representing CD1, before redistricting changed the map. He won a tight race for CD1 against Ann Kirpatrick in 2010, but since creation of CD4, Gosar has not won general election with less than 63 percent of the vote.

Still, Judy Stahl, a democrat from Prescott, says the district is changing. Stahl is one of two democrats looking to face Gosar in 2022. She spoke with KAWC’s Lou Gum about her decision to seek a seat in Congress.

Judy Stahl is one of two Democrats running in the primary in Arizona’s CD 4. The other is Delina DeSanto who lost to Gosar in 2020.

Tags

ElectionsCongressman Paul Gosar4th Congressional DistrictJudy Stahl
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content