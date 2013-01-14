© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Government

Senator Don Shooter on the 2013 Legislative Session and Military Artwork in Yuma

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published January 14, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
don-shooter-029.jpg

  In this Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson interviews Republican State Senator Don Shooter of the newly-formed District 13 about the 2013 Legislative Session and the political balance.

Arizona Edition - KAWC's Michelle Faust visits the military art exhibit at the Yuma Art Center with Bill Heidner (curator for the Yuma Proving Ground Museum and Heritage Center) and speaks with William Blomquist, Professor of Fine Arts at Arizona Western College and a former Army artist.

AZ Edition Segment B 011413.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 011413 - Bill Heidner and William Blomquist on Military Artwork

Tags

GovernmentSenator Don ShooterBill Heidner2013 Spirit of Yuma Military Festival2013 Legislative SessionDistrict 13
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
