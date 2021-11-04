© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Government

State Rep. Charlene Fernandez appointed by White House as Arizona Director of Rural Development

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 4, 2021 at 3:21 PM MST
charlene_fernandez_profile_pic.jpg
file photo
/
Charlene Fernandez

A state representative who serves the Yuma area announced her resignation today to accept a state leadership role with the White House.

President Joe Biden announced Charlene Fernandez, who has served as a representative in Legislative District 4, has been appointed as Arizona State Director for Rural Development. The role is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2014, Fernandez was elected to the Arizona House, where she served as House Minority Leader and in the state ag department’s Food and Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee.

Fernandez previously worked for former U.S. Representative Ed Pastor and Congressman Raul Grijalva as well as in the administration of former Governor Janet Napolitano.

Fernandez's resignation is effective Nov. 15. 

In her resignation letter, Fernandez wrote "Throughout my years of public service, I have advocated for our border communities, Native Nations, suburban neighborhoods, as well as the largest producers of lettuce across the world. I have had the opportunity to represent working families, teachers, farmers and so many more who have taught me the great need for continued action across our state. I will continue serving those communities, with the same Democratic values, in a new capacity as I move on to a new chapter.” 

---

Stay tuned to KAWC for our interview with Charlene Fernandez. 

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
