State Rep. Charlene Fernandez appointed by White House as Arizona Director of Rural Development

A state representative who serves the Yuma area announced her resignation today to accept a state leadership role with the White House.

President Joe Biden announced Charlene Fernandez, who has served as a representative in Legislative District 4, has been appointed as Arizona State Director for Rural Development. The role is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2014, Fernandez was elected to the Arizona House, where she served as House Minority Leader and in the state ag department’s Food and Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee.

Fernandez previously worked for former U.S. Representative Ed Pastor and Congressman Raul Grijalva as well as in the administration of former Governor Janet Napolitano.

Fernandez's resignation is effective Nov. 15.

In her resignation letter, Fernandez wrote "Throughout my years of public service, I have advocated for our border communities, Native Nations, suburban neighborhoods, as well as the largest producers of lettuce across the world. I have had the opportunity to represent working families, teachers, farmers and so many more who have taught me the great need for continued action across our state. I will continue serving those communities, with the same Democratic values, in a new capacity as I move on to a new chapter.”

