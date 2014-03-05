Latino Week of Action: Signing Latinos up for Health Care

Arizona Edition - One finding in the Latino Decisions report is that 65 percent of Arizona Latinos know someone who is an undocumented immigrant. That statistic may shed light on why some Latinos are reluctant to sign up for health care under the Affordable Care Act.

An estimated 10.2 million Latinos in the United States are eligible for health insurance, but remain uncovered. Last week, President Barack Obama kicked off “Latino Week of Action.” Mayra Alvarez, Associate Director at the Office of Minority Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, spoke to KAWC’s Michelle Faust about nationwide efforts to get more Latinos covered under the Affordable Care Act...(originally aired 03/05/14).

