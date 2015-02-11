Alzheimer's Association launches CarePRO in Yuma

AZED-Millions of people are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias.

Health experts say this disease also affects the caregivers. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than one-third of dementia caregivers report symptoms of depression and isolation.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez speaks with Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter Morgen Hartford about a new program in Yuma County that offers support to caregivers.