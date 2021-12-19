© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

KAWC Presents Irish Christmas in America

LIVE at the Historic Yuma Theatre Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6 pm

KAWC/Border Radio presents Irish Christmas in America featuring special guest musicians from Ireland performing a spectacular Christmas program!
Celebrating the shared Christmas traditions of Ireland & America since 2005. Recorded Live at Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix - December 2018. Featuring: Séamus Begley (vocals, accordion) Brian Cunningham (sean-nós dance) Niamh Farrell (vocals) Seán Gavin (uilleann pipes, flute) Gráinne Hambly (Irish harp, concertina) Samantha Harvey (dance, piano) Oisín Mac Diarmada (fiddle, producer)

Live at the Historic Yuma Theatre

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6 pm

$15 General Admission

Buy Tickets Now

Celebrating its 16th year, the hugely popular holiday show “Irish Christmas in America” brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance, and stories of seasonal Irish traditions. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the long-running show features top Irish music, song, and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.

The family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey. In addition, evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland, bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2021.