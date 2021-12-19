KAWC Presents Irish Christmas in America

Live at the Historic Yuma Theatre

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6 pm

$15 General Admission

Celebrating its 16th year, the hugely popular holiday show “Irish Christmas in America” brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance, and stories of seasonal Irish traditions. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the long-running show features top Irish music, song, and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.

The family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey. In addition, evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland, bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2021.

