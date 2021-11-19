San Luis officials want to reassure city residents drinking water is safe

San Luis city officials on Friday sought to reassure residents that their drinking water is safe following a positive result for a bacteria and a subsequent state health department announcement.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said city workers found a positive coliform result at Rio Colorado Elementary School on July 14. The Public Works Department tests water monthly. City leaders were notified of the result following a delay from the testing lab. A 24-hour retesting requirement was missed and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a public notice. Another positive result was found at the Rio Colorado school on August 11th but all further tests there have been negative.

Sanchez said there was some misinformation spread among residents online about water safety.

“The message to residents is our water is safe," Sanchez said. "We have tested and continue to retest. Drinking water and wastewater are kept separate.”

A representative from the testing company said San Luis has performed more than 400 water quality tests in the past year and these were the only positive coliform results.