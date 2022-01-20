© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Steve Gaynor talks border, military and agriculture in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM MST
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Steve Gaynor, right, met with Yuma County residents at the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Jan. 18. 2022.

Steve Gaynor, a Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, made his first campaign visit to Yuma on Tuesday.

Gaynor is one of six Republicans running. There are three Democrats.

Hear what he told KAWC reporter Victor Calderón about the issues he would focus on if elected.

Victor Calderón
