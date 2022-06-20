© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
LGBTQ+ Pride march returns to downtown Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST
Yuma Pride 2022.jpg
1 of 5  — Yuma Pride 2022.jpg
Marchers wait to cross 4th Avenue during a Pride march to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Yuma on Friday, March 17, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Pride 2022 Andrew Jimenez.jpeg
2 of 5  — Yuma Pride 2022 Andrew Jimenez.jpeg
Andrew Jimenez of Yuma, who said he is bisexual, before a Pride march to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Yuma on Friday, March 17, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Pride Peyton Ortiz.jpg
3 of 5  — Yuma Pride Peyton Ortiz.jpg
Organizer Peyton Ortiz during a Pride march to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Yuma on Friday, March 17, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Pride 2022 KaylaDunston AquilaTaylor.jpeg
4 of 5  — Yuma Pride 2022 KaylaDunston AquilaTaylor.jpeg
Kayla Dunston and Aquila Taylor after a Pride march to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Yuma on Friday, March 17, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC.
Yuma Pride 2022 2.jpg
5 of 5  — Yuma Pride 2022 2.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC

Yuma Pride returned Friday night after a hiatus due, in part, to the pandemic. Organizers say it was designed as a demonstration of the strength of the local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ community.

Marchers waved rainbow flags and many held signs with Pride messages including “Love is Love.” They shouted messages including "We're here! We're queer! Everyone is welcome here!" and "Gay Lives Matter! Trans Lives Matter!

Peyton Ortiz said she organized the march as one way to celebrate Pride in Yuma.

“It’s important to the LGBT community because they’re able to see they’re not alone," Ortiz told KAWC. "It’s also important for all of Yuma to see we’re here, we’re proud and we’re united.”

Andrew Jimenez carried a "Love is Love" sign with rainbow hearts.

"(The march) shows a lot of love and support," said Jimenez, who is bisexual. "Nor just for bi or gay (people) but it's for people who have their family here with us."

Kayla Dunston and Aquila Taylor said they recently relocated from the East Coast.

"This means there are people here like my wife and I," said Taylor, who was a shirt with a rainbow that said But First Equality. "It's nice to know we have a community here. They're laying the groundwork of how to treat people, not just gay people, but everyone."

Other Pride activities in Yuma this month included Pride brunches. There will be a Pride rave on June 24.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
