Matt Salmon exits Arizona governor's race

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
Matt Salmon.jpg

Former Arizona Congressman Matt Salmon today announced he’s ending his gubernatorial campaign.

Salmon says he sees no viable path to a first-place finish.

In announcing his decision to leave the race for the Republican nomination, Salmon expressed pride for all his team has accomplished, and gratitude to the people of Arizona.

Salmon's exit leaves four Republican candidates on the ballot. Polling shows former TV news anchor Kari Lake and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson as the frontrunners over businessman Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani Zen.

The Democratic primary for governor is between former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
