Matt Salmon exits Arizona governor's race

Former Arizona Congressman Matt Salmon today announced he’s ending his gubernatorial campaign.

Salmon says he sees no viable path to a first-place finish.

In announcing his decision to leave the race for the Republican nomination, Salmon expressed pride for all his team has accomplished, and gratitude to the people of Arizona.

Salmon's exit leaves four Republican candidates on the ballot. Polling shows former TV news anchor Kari Lake and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson as the frontrunners over businessman Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani Zen.

The Democratic primary for governor is between former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.