Primary election voting in La Paz County going 'smooth'

By Chris McDaniel

KAWC News

Primary voting tabulation in La Paz County has “gone pretty smooth” so far on election day, says Bob Bartlesmeyer, County Election Manager.

However, only about 20 percent of eligible voters in La Paz County had cast a ballot as of 1:30 p.m., he told KAWC.

That was down from an average of about 30 percent for most mid-term election years, Bartlesmeyer said.

However, he expected more votes to come in throughout the day.

Information about who is ahead in the polls will not be available until after 7 p.m. tonight, when the polling centers close, and early voting tabulation is released to the public.

The unofficial final tally is expected by about 10 p.m., Bartlesmeyer said.

In La Paz County, there are several races up for grabs. They include four candidates vying for three seats on the Parker Town Council; two candidates for Superior Court Judge and two candidates for Justice of the Peace.

There are six Republicans seeking nominations for two seats in newly created Legislative District 30. They are Bill Hardt, Donna McCoy, Marianne Salem, Nohl Rosen and John Gillette. Incumbent Leo Biasiucci is also in the running.

Incumbent Regina Cobb cannot be re-elected as she has reached her term limit.

No Democrats from Legislative District 30 filed for the House seat.

Republican Sonny Borrelli, state senator for Legislative District 30, is running unopposed.

