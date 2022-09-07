Lake Labels Comments by President Biden as "Threatening" and "Outrageous"

The comments were made during speeches and press events over the last several days.

During a prime-time speech last week, Biden said, “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Lake has been endorsed by former President, Donald Trump, and could be considered as one of those people targeted by Biden.

“Joe Biden's address to the nation last week was one of the most disturbing things I've ever seen, and I worked in journalism for nearly 30 years,” Lake said. “I've seen a lot of presidential addresses over that time. I've never seen something so dark, so threatening and outrageous as what I saw last week.”

"I am an America first candidate. If you don't like the name, MAGA, and you don't like the name America First, we'll just call it ‘Common Sense,’ because [that’s] what we're pushing, is common sense.

Lake made the statements after lunch in downtown Yuma at the Pint House, after receiving the endorsements of several local officials.

Lake faces Democrat Katie Hobbs in November.

