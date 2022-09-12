© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma firefighters return home after battling Southern California Wildfire

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published September 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST
YFD HEMET DEPLOY 1
1 of 4  — YFD HEMET DEPLOY 1
Fire Captain Brandon Case, Fire Engineer John Anderson, and Firefighters Eric Mendivil and Christian Kutas before deploying for Hemet, CA
Courtesy Yuma Fire Department
008.jpg
2 of 4  — 008.jpg
Firefighters on the job near Hemet, CA.
Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department
010.jpg
3 of 4  — 010.jpg
YFD firefighters in the field near Hemet, CA.
Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department
007.jpg
4 of 4  — 007.jpg
The Yuma firefighters during some down-time.
Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

Four Yuma firefighters are back home, safe and sound, after battling a wildfire near Hemet, California.

Fire Captain Brandon Case, Fire Engineer John Anderson, and Firefighters Eric Mendivil and Christian Kutas deployed to the Fairview Fire last Wednesday as part of an Imperial Valley strike team.

They spent the next several days protecting homes from the flames, and patrolling burned areas searching for, and dousing, hot spots.

Monday afternoon Case, Anderson, Mendivil, and Kutas returned to Yuma to congratulations on a job well done.

They’ll now resume their regular duties.

Southern California WildfiresWildfireYuma Firefighters
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
