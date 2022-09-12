Yuma firefighters return home after battling Southern California Wildfire

Four Yuma firefighters are back home, safe and sound, after battling a wildfire near Hemet, California.

Fire Captain Brandon Case, Fire Engineer John Anderson, and Firefighters Eric Mendivil and Christian Kutas deployed to the Fairview Fire last Wednesday as part of an Imperial Valley strike team.

They spent the next several days protecting homes from the flames, and patrolling burned areas searching for, and dousing, hot spots.

Monday afternoon Case, Anderson, Mendivil, and Kutas returned to Yuma to congratulations on a job well done.

They’ll now resume their regular duties.

