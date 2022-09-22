© 2022 KAWC
Finchem and Fontes face off in Clean Elections Commission debate

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published September 22, 2022 at 1:51 PM MST
FONTES + FINCHEM.png
Courtesy: ElectFontes.com/VoteFinchem.com
/
Democratic Secretary of State Candidate Adrian Fontes, and. Republican Rep. Mark Finchem

Finchem and Fontes will face off on the issues later today during the Arizona Clean Elections Commission’s candidate debate.

Finchem is a staunch Trump supporter, who continues to deny the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

He’s also earned the former president’s endorsement.

Fontes was Maricopa County’s recorder in the aftermath of that disputed election.

Distinguished former US Senator Dennis DeConcini announced just yesterday he’s backing the Democrat.

The debate starts at five, for more information go to the Arizona Clean Elections Commission website.

Watch Arizona Secretary of State Debate Live

