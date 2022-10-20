Two more women in San Luis charged with ballot harvesting

Two more women in San Luis, Arizona have been charged with ballot harvesting.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse arising from an alleged scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day in August 2020.

The Grand Jury indictments, returned on October 3rd (of this year), allege that Torres collected seven ballots from Lizarraga-Mayorquin, and that Lizarraga-Mayorquin collected at least one ballot from a third party.

Arizona law only provides for a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter to collect voted or unvoted early ballots from another person. Under Arizona law ballot harvesting is a class 6 felony.

Former San Luis Mayor Guillermina Fuentes will serve 30 days in jail and spend 24 months on probation for her guilty plea on a ballot mishandling charge.

