Yuma County declares public health emergency

Yuma County is now under a public health emergency, but it’s not exclusively due to the recent rise in respiratory illnesses...

The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation this morning declaring an emergency in the unincorporated parts of the county to address the quote “health and humanitarian border crisis.”

In making the declaration, Tony Reyes emphasized the threats posed to the county by both the seasonal rise in flu, RSV, and COVID-19, and the predicted increased surge of undocumented immigrants into the US after the expiration of Title 42.

Unless the courts act, the policy which allows immediate expulsion of illegal crossers, ends at midnight next Thursday.

Many border communities, including Yuma, are gearing up for a spike in crossings.

The Board of Supervisors recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appealing for additional resources in the face of the foreseen increase.

The emergency declaration allows to county to ability to seek additional funding and manpower through additional channels.

This is a developing story - please check back for new details.

