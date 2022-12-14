© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Yuma County declares public health emergency

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published December 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST
YUMA COUNTY SEAL.png
Yuma County, AZ/Lisa Sturgis, KAWC
/

Yuma County is now under a public health emergency, but it’s not exclusively due to the recent rise in respiratory illnesses...

The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation this morning declaring an emergency in the unincorporated parts of the county to address the quote “health and humanitarian border crisis.”

In making the declaration, Tony Reyes emphasized the threats posed to the county by both the seasonal rise in flu, RSV, and COVID-19, and the predicted increased surge of undocumented immigrants into the US after the expiration of Title 42.

Unless the courts act, the policy which allows immediate expulsion of illegal crossers, ends at midnight next Thursday.

Many border communities, including Yuma, are gearing up for a spike in crossings.

The Board of Supervisors recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appealing for additional resources in the face of the foreseen increase.

The emergency declaration allows to county to ability to seek additional funding and manpower through additional channels.

This is a developing story - please check back for new details.

Tags
News Covid in YumaIllegal ImmigrationYuma County
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis