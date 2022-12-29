Mayes declared winner in Arizona Attorney General's race

It’s official: Kris Mayes will be Arizona’s next Attorney General.

This morning Mayes was certified the winner of the closest race in state history in a hearing before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason.

In the end the Democrat emerged with just 280 more votes than Republican challenger Abe Hamadeh.

Hamadeh’s attorney says the candidate is still weighing his legal options.

A judge already dismissed a lawsuit challenging the results.

Tom Horne will become the next state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Fewer than 10,000 votes separated him from Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman.

KAWC News expects to speak with Attorney General-elect Mayes this afternoon.

