Sen. Kelly touts significance of historic accords after Middle East visit

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST
KELLY MIDEAST X4/1.png
1 of 4  — KELLY MIDEAST X4/1.png
Sen. Michael Bennet, (D-CO), Sen. Jackie Rosen, (D-NV), Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ), Sen. Dan Sullivan, (R-AK), Sen. James Lankford, (R-OK), and Sen. Ted Budd, (R-NC), pose for a photo during their visit to Morocco
Sen. Mark Kelly
KELLY MIDEAST X4/2.png
2 of 4  — KELLY MIDEAST X4/2.png
Sen. Kelly participates in a briefing with Naval Task Force 59 in Bahrain
Sen. Mark Kelly
KELLY MIDEAST X4/3.png
3 of 4  — KELLY MIDEAST X4/3.png
Sen. Kelly, his wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, and colleagues pose with U.S. service members at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE.
Sen. Mark Kelly
KELLY MIDEAST X4/4.png
4 of 4  — KELLY MIDEAST X4/4.png
The senators meet with Israeli Knesset leaders in Jerusalem
Sen. Mark Kelly

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is highlighting the significance of an historic global agreement after his recent trip to the Middle East.

Senator Kelly last week joined a bipartisan delegation on a diplomatic mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

The senators made the trip to check on the progress of the Abraham Accords. The Accords call for unprecedented national security cooperation between those nations, and Sudan. They were brokered by the US in 2020 in the face of Iranian nuclear threats.

During their visit the Senators met with presidents, high-ranking cabinet members, military leaders, and even with the king and a prince of Bahrain.

The delegation included Senators Jackie Rosen of Nevada and James Lankford of Oklahoma, who founded and chaired the caucus that created the Accords. They were joined by Senators Michael Bennett, (D-Colorado), Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-New York), Dan Sullivan, (R-Alaska), and Ted Budd, (R-North Carolina).

Part of the visit included a stop at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE. Kelly also participated in a Naval Task Force briefing while in Bahrain, where he learned more about the role the American military plays in regional security.

Senator Kelly sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Prior to going to space, he served as a Navy fighter pilot, who flew missions in Operation Desert Storm.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
