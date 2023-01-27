Kate Campa Dance Invitational to be held in memory of Yuma girl lost to cancer

A dance event in Yuma on Saturday will honor the life of a local girl lost to cancer.

The Kate Campa Dance Invitational on Saturday will be held in memory of Kate Campa. Kate was a competitive dancer in Yuma who was 16 when she passed away from Ewing sarcoma cancer in October 2020.

Kate’s mother Lilian Campa said the theme is 80’s Dance Showcase. One of Kate’s favorite pastimes was watching 1980’s movies with her dad Alfredo.

“So it’s like going home," Lilian Campa told KAWC. "It’s like getting a little bit of my daughter back on Saturday and being able to enjoy the fine arts. For me, that’s huge. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of tears shed by me simply because I miss seeing the girls dance.”

The dance invitational will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Yuma High School. Information at AdvoKateFoundation.com.

