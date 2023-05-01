© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

NJCAA softball tournament returning to Yuma in 2025

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 1, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST
njcaa_softball_natl_champs_fsw.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
The Florida Southwestern State Buccaneers won back to back national junior college softball championships in 2021 and 2022 when the tournament was held in Yuma.

Do you remember the junior college softball tournament Yuma hosted for a couple of years? Maybe you saw the players and coaches around town?

Well they’re coming back to Yuma.

NJCAA officials announced Monday the 2025 Division I Softball World Series will be hosted by Arizona Western College.

AWC previously hosted the tournament in 2021 and 2022. The 20-team tournament will be played at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex from May 20-24, 2025.

AWC and NJCAA officials say the tournament has a strong economic impact for the Yuma area as teams stay at local hotels and visit local restaurants and businesses.

In a released statement, Jerry Smith, the Matadors’ Athletic Director, said "Arizona Western College and the City of Yuma are committed to putting on a quality event that showcases the NJCAA, Arizona Western College and the community of Yuma. We are eager to get to work on planning this great event that will bring visitors from all over the country to our great community."

Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development said "Arizona Western has a history of providing a first-class championship experience for all the student-athletes, coaches and fans in attendance."

The NJCAA softball tournament is being held this year and next year in Alabama. Beginning next year, the field will expand from 16 teams to 20: 16 automatic qualifiers and four at-large selections.

The Lady Matadors did not qualify for the tournament in 2021 or 2022. The lone Arizona team was Yavapai College from Prescott.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content