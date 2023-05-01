NJCAA softball tournament returning to Yuma in 2025

Do you remember the junior college softball tournament Yuma hosted for a couple of years? Maybe you saw the players and coaches around town?

Well they’re coming back to Yuma.

NJCAA officials announced Monday the 2025 Division I Softball World Series will be hosted by Arizona Western College.

AWC previously hosted the tournament in 2021 and 2022. The 20-team tournament will be played at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex from May 20-24, 2025.

AWC and NJCAA officials say the tournament has a strong economic impact for the Yuma area as teams stay at local hotels and visit local restaurants and businesses.

In a released statement, Jerry Smith, the Matadors’ Athletic Director, said "Arizona Western College and the City of Yuma are committed to putting on a quality event that showcases the NJCAA, Arizona Western College and the community of Yuma. We are eager to get to work on planning this great event that will bring visitors from all over the country to our great community."

Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development said "Arizona Western has a history of providing a first-class championship experience for all the student-athletes, coaches and fans in attendance."

The NJCAA softball tournament is being held this year and next year in Alabama. Beginning next year, the field will expand from 16 teams to 20: 16 automatic qualifiers and four at-large selections.

The Lady Matadors did not qualify for the tournament in 2021 or 2022. The lone Arizona team was Yavapai College from Prescott.