Migrant releases to begin Friday in Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, center, speaks to reporters at Yuma City Hall hours before Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said this afternoon that Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents will release 141 migrants into local communities on Friday with 96 in Yuma.

Mayor Nicholls told reporters at Yuma City Hall the migrants will be vetted and released in commercial areas.

Nicholls also made a last-minute request to President Joe Biden for federal resources.

“So today I wrote a letter to President Biden demonstrating and demanding that he declare a national state of emergency due to this immigration crisis," Nicholls said. "I demanded resources, not just money but resources on the ground. That way we can protect our border the way it should have been protected from the beginning.”

The pandemic-era policy ends at 8:59 local time tonight.

Victor Calderón
