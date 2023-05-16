Suspects arrested in Yuma house party shooting, two victims identified

Yuma police announced Tuesday two suspects have been arrested for a shooting at a house party this past weekend that killed two young men and injured others.

Police said evidence led to the arrest of Jose Lopez, 18. He's charged with first degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Also arrested was Aden Arviso, 19, who is charged with false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

On Monday, Yuma police identified two young men who were fatally shot. 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder and 19-year-old Danny Garcia were shot just before 11 p.m. this past Saturday.

This was inside a home on the 3800 block of South J. Edward Drive in a neighborhood south of the Country Roads RV Village on 32nd Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

There are at least five other victims, all teenage males. Two victims were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital and are listed in stable condition. Three victims were treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center and released.

Yuma police say the parties knew each other and more than 30 rounds were fired. The homeowners were not at the residence when the party occurred. Several weapons were recovered at the scene and are awaiting forensics testing.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department. The victims’ families have set up GoFundMe pages.

