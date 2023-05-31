Melany Enriquez named first Miss San Luis since 2019

There’s a new representative for San Luis, Ariz.

Melany Enriquez was named Miss San Luis earlier this month. Enriquez is entering her senior year at San Luis High School.

Enriquez said her platform is domestic violence prevention.

“I hope to empower women through fighting domestic violence," Enriquez told KAWC. "I hope to give women who have been through domestic violence a voice. I hope that we can even save lives.”

This was the first Miss San Luis pageant held since before the pandemic in 2019. Alexia Perez Arce won that competition. It was not held from 2020-2022.

As for this year, Alejandra Dorado was the first runner-up, while second runner-up was Lizbeth Sarabia.

The other competitors were Damara Rodriguez, Vivian Infante and Jocelyn Salazar.