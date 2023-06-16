AEA Federal Credit Union opens San Luis branch

AEA Federal Credit Union officially opened a new full-service branch in San Luis Thursday.

The facility in the South Valley Center on Main Street is the credit union’s fourth retail location in Yuma County. Other locations are in Yuma and Somerton.

The San Luis branch includes a full-service teller line and drive up, individual offices and service spots, three ATMs and a community room that is available to local non-profits as a meeting space.

AEA president and CEO Adele Sandberg tells KAWC there are nine employees at the San Luis branch and it’s the only one with Saturday hours.

“(It's) not just (about bringing) jobs and a connection to the community but it makes a difference in the community," Sandberg said. "Financially, we have products and services that meet the needs of families and businesses. This community is definitely underserved. There are not enough financial institutions here. For us this was a no brainer.”

Miriam Limon, AEA's senior director of marketing, says the San Luis branch will also be the only one with a greeter inside to assist customers.

