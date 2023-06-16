© 2023 KAWC
AEA Federal Credit Union opens San Luis branch

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 16, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST
AEA Federal Credit Union employees and officials held a grand opening for a new San Luis branch on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
AEA Federal Credit Union employees and officials held a grand opening for a new San Luis branch on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

AEA Federal Credit Union officially opened a new full-service branch in San Luis Thursday.

The facility in the South Valley Center on Main Street is the credit union’s fourth retail location in Yuma County. Other locations are in Yuma and Somerton.

The San Luis branch includes a full-service teller line and drive up, individual offices and service spots, three ATMs and a community room that is available to local non-profits as a meeting space.

AEA president and CEO Adele Sandberg tells KAWC there are nine employees at the San Luis branch and it’s the only one with Saturday hours.

“(It's) not just (about bringing) jobs and a connection to the community but it makes a difference in the community," Sandberg said. "Financially, we have products and services that meet the needs of families and businesses. This community is definitely underserved. There are not enough financial institutions here. For us this was a no brainer.”

Miriam Limon, AEA's senior director of marketing, says the San Luis branch will also be the only one with a greeter inside to assist customers.

AEA is an underwriter for KAWC.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
