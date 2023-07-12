Yuma teen receives gift of hearing thanks to Miracle Ear Foundation

Jessica Hudson does not take her hearing for granted.

The 16-year-old from Yuma suffered from hearing loss since she was two. Family and friends would have to shout to her and repeat themselves even if she was a couple of feet away.

On Wednesday, Jessica, who attends Kofa High School, received a new hearing aid. The cost, about $900 dollars plus thousands of dollars for future visits, is being covered by the Miracle Ear Foundation.

“I can hear everything crystal clear," Jessica said, smiling. "Normally, I would have probably not have been hearing anything but now I can.”

The cause of Jessica's hearing loss is unknown. Jessica’s mother Andrea Hudson said she's had ear infections for years and her hearing loss had gotten worse. Jessica has other health conditions including hypersensitivity, anxiety, chronic migraines and fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes pain throughout the body as well as fatigue and trouble sleeping.

Andrea Hudson said she and her family are thankful for the assistance from the foundation.

“For one, our communication will be better," Hudson said. "Financially, it’s going to mean the world because if not (for the foundation), we wouldn’t be able to get her hearing aids.”

The hearing aids are hardly noticeable on Jessica as they sit above her ears and the color matches her hair color. They can connect to her phone through Bluetooth.

Jessica said she's looking forward to watching a movie soon at the theater and making video calls with friends.

Jen McCumbee, a board certified hearing specialist at Miracle Ear in Yuma, said the foundation helps about six people a year in Yuma.

“For us, it’s so rewarding to donate our time and just be a part of helping someone hear better and bringing all those things back into their life that they were missing,” McCumbee said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hearing loss and need financial assistance, you can visit the foundation’s website.

