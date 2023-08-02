Grijalva: Trump is not above the law

Arizona Congressional Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-07) says a thorough investigation has found substantial evidence of former President Donald J. Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Below is the text of a statement from his office released Monday.

“A grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump is the result of an exhaustive and independent investigation that has found substantial evidence to pursue criminal prosecution for crimes associated with his brazen attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.”

“Today’s indictment demonstrates that our democracy continues to hold strong in face of an unthinkable effort to overthrow it. Former President Trump’s actions and rhetoric prior to January 6th were a calculated and conspiratorial effort to undermine the people’s will in the 2020 election and culminated in the attack on our Capitol. Donald Trump will forever be remembered as a disgrace and will taint the history books as our most corrupt and dangerous president.”

“As this case proceeds, the equal application of the law must be applied to everyone – no exceptions. Republicans who dismiss these serious criminal actions, and who were present the day our Capitol was attacked, are cowering to the former President and dangerously undermining a core pillar of our democracy which is based on the rule of law, and no one is above the law.”