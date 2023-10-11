New APS Battery Facilities Help Provide Solar Power After Sunset

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA – A new large-scale energy storage system – connected to an existing APS solar power plant in the Yuma Foothills – now provides electricity to customers, even after the sun sets.

The 35-megawatt Foothills plant is one of nine locations across the state where large-scale energy storage systems have been installed, as part of the APS “Solar After Sunset” project.

APS officials say the project is part of an annual $1.5 billion investment into the electrical infrastructure.

The nine locations provide about 200 megawatts of power, enough to serve 32,000 Arizona homes for 3-4 hours.

The lithium-ion batteries store power captured from sunlight during the day, which is then dispensed after dark – a process that has historically been difficult to achieve.

KAWC’s Chris McDaniel recently spoke with Ben Cluff, APS Director of Renewable Generation, about the new technology...