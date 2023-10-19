© 2023 KAWC
Arizona Western College to host production of 'The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui'

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST
AWC

The Arizona Western College Theatre department invites you to their latest production "The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui."

The crew of AWC Theatre says it's a "dark, funny and horrifying vision of political ruthlessness set in Chicago in the 1930s in the midst of the Great Depression... This is the gangster show to end all gangster shows: chillingly comical and timelessly resonant."

The show opens tonight and runs at 7:30 p.m. each night through Saturday. There is a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

You are invited to see "The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui" at the AWC Theatre on the Yuma campus. Admission is $5 at the door or free with an AWC ID.

Check back later to hear more from an interview with KAWC/KOFA Border Radio intern Joaquin.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
