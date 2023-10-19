Arizona Western College to host production of 'The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui'
The Arizona Western College Theatre department invites you to their latest production "The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui."
The crew of AWC Theatre says it's a "dark, funny and horrifying vision of political ruthlessness set in Chicago in the 1930s in the midst of the Great Depression... This is the gangster show to end all gangster shows: chillingly comical and timelessly resonant."
The show opens tonight and runs at 7:30 p.m. each night through Saturday. There is a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
You are invited to see "The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui" at the AWC Theatre on the Yuma campus. Admission is $5 at the door or free with an AWC ID.
