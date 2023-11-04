© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AWC celebrates Dia De Los Muertos with altars, Catrinas and Catrines competition

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST
The top 3 finishers in the Catrinas competition at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The top 3 finishers in the Catrinas competition at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

You may be working your way through candy and retail stores have quickly moved on from the spooky season but you may have seen some painted faces and decorations around the desert southwest in the couple days after Halloween.

Students, faculty and staff at Arizona Western College in Yuma remembered deceased loved ones this past week for Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

For AWC, that meant beautiful colorful altars in the cafeteria dedicated to parents, grandparents, relatives and some to celebrities including "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died this past week.

One of several altars on display for Dia De Los Muertos 2023 at Arizona Western College in Yuma. Two of the altars included "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died last week.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
One of several altars on display for Dia De Los Muertos 2023 at Arizona Western College in Yuma. Two of the altars included "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died last week.

AWC also held a Catrinas and Catrines competition. The word "catrina" comes from La Calavera Catrina, or "the elegant skull" who wears an embroidered bonnet with flowers. Males who use the white and black skull makeup are called catrines.

If you've seen the Disney film "Coco" you will be familiar with altars and skull figures.
—-

Check back later for audio and more from the Catrinas and Catrines competition at AWC.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content