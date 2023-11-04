AWC celebrates Dia De Los Muertos with altars, Catrinas and Catrines competition

You may be working your way through candy and retail stores have quickly moved on from the spooky season but you may have seen some painted faces and decorations around the desert southwest in the couple days after Halloween.

Students, faculty and staff at Arizona Western College in Yuma remembered deceased loved ones this past week for Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

For AWC, that meant beautiful colorful altars in the cafeteria dedicated to parents, grandparents, relatives and some to celebrities including "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died this past week.

Victor Calderón/KAWC One of several altars on display for Dia De Los Muertos 2023 at Arizona Western College in Yuma. Two of the altars included "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died last week.

AWC also held a Catrinas and Catrines competition. The word "catrina" comes from La Calavera Catrina, or "the elegant skull" who wears an embroidered bonnet with flowers. Males who use the white and black skull makeup are called catrines.

If you've seen the Disney film "Coco" you will be familiar with altars and skull figures.

