Always on Duty: Yuma Marines Stay at Their Posts, Even on Thanksgiving

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

MCAS YUMA — Thanksgiving Day is a time for friends and loved ones to gather around a roasted bird, and to express their gratitude for all they have.

Some travel across the country, to be with their families, and most have the day off because it is designated as a federal holiday.

But some in the service at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma do not have the privilege of going home. Someone has to be on duty at all times to ensure the base maintains combat readiness — even on Thanksgiving.

Second Lieutenant, Mary Kathryne Cox, will be at her post throughout the day.

On most days, the Alabama native is the adjutant for headquarters squadron at MCAS Yuma.

But on Turkey Day, she has the honor of being the command duty officer, the person in charge of all administrative and emergency situations while on duty.

Cox told KAWC news that she volunteered for the shift so other Marines could spend time with their loved ones.

She also invited area Marines and veterans to a special turkey dinner Thursday evening on base. The dinner is only open to active members of the military, their families, veterans, and members of the Department of Defense.

Chris McDaniel can be reached at christopher.mcdaniel@kawc.org or at 928-317-6077.

