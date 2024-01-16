Former San Luis High School teacher arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor

A former San Luis High School teacher has been arrested after police say he sexually abused a minor.

Ivan Martinez, 25, was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center. Martinez's charges include aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor-sodomy and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Martinez's bond was set at $250,000. He was awaiting a court date as of Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the Yuma Union High School District said officials there are aware of the charges against Martinez. He is no longer employed by the district.

Martinez has not been in the classroom since mid-December when YUHSD went on winter break. He was terminated at the Jan. 10 school board meeting.

YUHSD officials said they have no further information at this time as it is an active criminal case.