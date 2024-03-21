© 2024 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Arizona Western Basketball standout Lendeborg leads UAB into March Madness

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:31 PM MST
UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg
twitter.com/Yaxel_Lendeborg
UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg

March Madness has begun and this year one of the student-athletes involved spent some time in Yuma.

Yaxel Lendeborg is a junior guard for the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, Ala. From 2020-23, he played for the Arizona Western College Matadors.

Lendeborg is a two-time NJCAA All-American and back-to-back ACCAC Player of the Year. At UAB last week, he was named the MVP of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

With the win, UAB received an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers have a tough draw against the 2023 national runner-up San Diego State Aztecs on Friday in Spokane, Wash. But some national experts are picking UAB for the upset.

On Twitter/X, Lendeborg (@Yaxel_Lendeborg) wrote "Got to live out a dream! I love this team and thank you (UAB Associate Head) Coach (Ryan) Cross and Coach AK (Head Coach Andy Kennedy) for believing in me. You guys saved my life and made me whole again!"

Lendeborg had previously committed to St. John's but later decommitted.

UAB plays San Diego State at 10:45 a.m. on TNT.

Yaxel Lendeborg at Arizona Western College in Yuma.
AWC Matadors
Yaxel Lendeborg at Arizona Western College in Yuma.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content
  • March Madness
    Host Bob Edwards chats with sports commentator John Feinstein. They talk about which teams made it through the first weekend of college basketball's March Madness -- and which ones didn't.