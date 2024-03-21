Former Arizona Western Basketball standout Lendeborg leads UAB into March Madness

March Madness has begun and this year one of the student-athletes involved spent some time in Yuma.

Yaxel Lendeborg is a junior guard for the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, Ala. From 2020-23, he played for the Arizona Western College Matadors.

Lendeborg is a two-time NJCAA All-American and back-to-back ACCAC Player of the Year. At UAB last week, he was named the MVP of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

With the win, UAB received an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers have a tough draw against the 2023 national runner-up San Diego State Aztecs on Friday in Spokane, Wash. But some national experts are picking UAB for the upset.

On Twitter/X, Lendeborg (@Yaxel_Lendeborg) wrote "Got to live out a dream! I love this team and thank you (UAB Associate Head) Coach (Ryan) Cross and Coach AK (Head Coach Andy Kennedy) for believing in me. You guys saved my life and made me whole again!"

Lendeborg had previously committed to St. John's but later decommitted.

UAB plays San Diego State at 10:45 a.m. on TNT.