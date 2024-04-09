Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple in Yuma

The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 15 new temples to be built around the world, including one in Yuma.

According to the LDS website, President Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday at a general conference.

Church officials said the Yuma Temple will be the seventh temple in Arizona.

Beginning in the 1850s, Latter-day Saints occasionally traveled from the Utah Territory to preach and explore the possibility of permanent settlements in Arizona. The first temple in Arizona was dedicated in October 1927 in Mesa.

Other temples in Arizona are in Phoenix, Tucson, Gilbert, Snowflake and the Gila Valley, LDS officials said. There are more than 440,000 Latter-day Saints in the state in around 925 congregations.

Other locations for new LDS temples include Honolulu, Houston, Victoria, British Columbia in Canada and Chihuahua, Mexico.