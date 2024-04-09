© 2024 KAWC
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 9, 2024 at 11:02 AM MST
The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 15 new temples to be built around the world, including one in Yuma.

According to the LDS website, President Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday at a general conference.

Church officials said the Yuma Temple will be the seventh temple in Arizona.

Beginning in the 1850s, Latter-day Saints occasionally traveled from the Utah Territory to preach and explore the possibility of permanent settlements in Arizona. The first temple in Arizona was dedicated in October 1927 in Mesa.

Other temples in Arizona are in Phoenix, Tucson, Gilbert, Snowflake and the Gila Valley, LDS officials said. There are more than 440,000 Latter-day Saints in the state in around 925 congregations. 

Other locations for new LDS temples include Honolulu, Houston, Victoria, British Columbia in Canada and Chihuahua, Mexico.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
