Arizona Western College officially opens Fernandez Family Cyber Security Lab

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 30, 2024 at 9:35 AM MST
Quentin Hennig, an Arizona Western College cybersecurity professor, describes the Fernandez Family Cyber Security Lab, on the Yuma main campus.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Quentin Hennig, an Arizona Western College cybersecurity professor, describes the Fernandez Family Cyber Security Lab, on the Yuma main campus.

Students at Arizona Western College in Yuma will be able to earn certificates in cyber security thanks to a new lab college officials formally opened last week.

The Fernandez Family Cyber Security Lab will allow AWC students to earn certificates through Fortinet starting with the Fortinet Foundational Certificate, the Fortinet Associate Certificate and other professional certifications including Network Security and Security Operations.

The 840-square-foot facility is located in the Business Administration (BA) building on the Yuma main campus and previously served as the e-sports arena. That is now located in the new Matador Activity Center (MAC) that also houses KAWC and KOFA Border Radio.

AWC officials said the cyber security lab was funded as part of a $15 million allocation for workforce development programs that the college received during the 2023 Legislative Session.

It is named after the Fernandez family, including Charlene Fernandez, a former state representative and currently the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Arizona Director for Rural Development, and her son Brian, an Arizona state senator.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on the cyber security lab.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
