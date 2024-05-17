AWC announces return of The Western Voice

Student journalists at Arizona Western College in Yuma will once again have a platform for campus news this fall with the return of The Western Voice.

But it won't be in the exact format you remember.

Officials with the Arizona Western Communications Department announced The Western Voice will return as a digital podcast.

The Western Voice was previously offered in both a print newspaper and online news website format. A visit to azwesternvoice.org shows the most recent articles are from July 2021, a little over one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

AWC officials say students enrolled in the Applied Journalism course in Yuma will be able to produce the podcast version of The Western Voice in a remodeled studio space in the Learning Resources Building. The lab is equipped with microphones, a podcast setup and new Mac computers outfitted with Adobe Audition, which is how KAWC and KOFA Border Radio operate.

Officials say the course will be co-taught by AWC English Professors Dr. Trisha Campbell and Kevin Kato.

Dr. Campbell said the goal is to have four produced episodes ready to be released during a launch party in November.

The journalism course will start on the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 12 and will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.