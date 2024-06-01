© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cooling centers announced for Yuma and South County to help beat the heat

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 1, 2024 at 2:05 PM MST
David Phillip/AP

It's already uncomfortably hot outside in Yuma County with temperatures above 100 forecasted for the next week and beyond.

Experts advise you stay indoors and in air conditioning as much possible and drink water.

So that everyone can be safe during this extreme heat, cooling centers have been announced for Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, the Foothills and Wellton.

Ten cooling centers and three water sites have been announced for the Yuma area. The cooling centers include Yuma County libraries, The Salvation Army and the Crossroads Mission.

Nine cooling centers were announced for South Yuma County, including the libraries in Somerton and San Luis, San Luis Walk-In Clinic locations in Somerton and San Luis and San Luis Urgent Care.

For a full list of locations with addresses and hours, visit yumacountyaz.gov and search "cooling center".
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content