Cooling centers announced for Yuma and South County to help beat the heat

It's already uncomfortably hot outside in Yuma County with temperatures above 100 forecasted for the next week and beyond.

Experts advise you stay indoors and in air conditioning as much possible and drink water.

So that everyone can be safe during this extreme heat, cooling centers have been announced for Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, the Foothills and Wellton.

Ten cooling centers and three water sites have been announced for the Yuma area. The cooling centers include Yuma County libraries, The Salvation Army and the Crossroads Mission.

Nine cooling centers were announced for South Yuma County, including the libraries in Somerton and San Luis, San Luis Walk-In Clinic locations in Somerton and San Luis and San Luis Urgent Care.

For a full list of locations with addresses and hours, visit yumacountyaz.gov and search "cooling center".