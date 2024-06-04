HCR 2060 Headed for Voters After Final Approval from Arizona House of Represenatives

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC

The fate of House Concurrent Resolution 2060, also known as the "The Secure the Border ACT," will be decided by Arizona voters in November.

It was sponsored by Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Ben Toma, a Republican representing District 27.

“Arizonans need to ask Democrats like President Joe Biden and Governor Katie Hobbs why they are fighting to keep America’s border wide open," Toma said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon. "It’s unsafe, it’s unsecure, it’s un-American, and it’s indefensible."

If approved by voters, HCR 2060 would implement harsher penalties for fentanyl distribution, require verification of immigration status for employment and expand police powers to arrest suspected undocumented migrants.

The bill is staunchly opposed by Hobbs, who said in a press release that her conversations with law enforcement on the ground indicate HCR 2060 "is not the answer."

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again: HCR 2060 will hurt Arizona businesses, send jobs out of state, make it more difficult for law enforcement to do their jobs, and bust the state’s budget," Hobbs said. "It will not secure our border. Despite strong opposition from business leaders, border law enforcement, and bipartisan local leaders throughout the state, extremists in the legislature have chosen to prioritize their political agendas over finding real solutions."

Toma and a delegation of Arizona House Republicans traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma on Monday ahead of Tuesday's vote.

During their trip, the participants observed migrants being processed by Border Patrol in the middle of the night, addressed Yuma County Supervisors, visited a crisis shelter, and participated in a roundtable discussion with public and private leaders.

Other House members who joined the group were the Republicans whose districts include the Yuma area- Tim Dunn, Michael Carbone and Michele Pena.

During a Monday afternoon press conference at Yuma Regional Medical Center — following their tour — Toma said that while border encounters are down in recent months, he wants the state to have the tools to respond to an increase in numbers, should that happen.

“Nothing good comes from open borders," Toma said in press release on Tuesday. "Only crime, deadly drugs, violence, unsafe communities, and an unending financial drain on American taxpayers. Yet, Democrat leaders fiercely oppose doing anything about it."

Toma says the law does not allow police to profile minority populations.

Currently, the bill is unfunded with proponents saying they will address that issue in future if passed.

“Arizonans have had enough and want change," Toma says. "They want safe communities and a secure border. House Republicans do too. That’s why we crafted HCR 2060, the Secure the Border Act, a ballot referral with meaningful reforms to protect the integrity of Arizona’s workforce, strengthen criminal laws, and reinforce the rule of law in this state. Today’s final passage sends this Act to the ballot this November, so the will of Arizona voters is heard.”

Hobbs says, that while she continues to "prioritize public safety and make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our communities safe, Arizona cannot continue cleaning up the federal government’s mess.

"Today’s Executive Order announced by the Biden Administration is a critical tool for curbing unlawful entry and upholding humanitarian protections. However, we need comprehensive solutions and congressional support to secure our border."

Biden on Tuesday issued an executive order to temporarily suspend the processing of most asylum claims at the southern U.S. border when the seven-day average of unauthorized crossings exceeds 2,500.

NPR reports, that the president said he's taking action to "gain control" of the border, after years of high number of irregular crossings.

The measure will take effect immediately, according to the rules distributed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Under this order, migrants who cross without authorization — absent exceptional circumstances — would not be eligible for asylum.

Also, the new rule raises the threshold to grant an asylum hearing based on a credible fear claim, that is when a migrant manifests fear of prosecution or torture in their native country or country of removal.

The restrictions will remain in place until 14 days after the seven-day average of illegal crossings drops below 1,500. The measures will go back into effect once the number reaches 2,500.

Beyond restrictions, the rule allow permanent residents, unaccompanied children, victims of a severe form of trafficking, and other noncitizens with a valid visa or other lawful permission to enter the United States.

— Victor Calderon Contributed to this Report.

