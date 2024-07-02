Voting Machines at Yuma County Recorder's Office Test 100% Accurate During Trial Run

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — A delegation from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office — led by Lisa Marra, state elections director — was in Yuma County last week to test voting machines in advance of upcoming elections.

The testing took place at the Yuma County Recorder's Office on Main Street.

The delegation conducted "logic and accuracy" testing over the course of about two hours, as two observers from the Yuma County Republican Committee watched from the sidelines.

Marra says, the testing indicates the machines are 100 percent accurate.

According to the Associated Press, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, in March, appointed Marra as the state’s elections director. She had been a state assistant elections director since 2023.

Marra is the point person for elections officials in Arizona’s 15 counties and will oversee equipment testing, candidate and petition filing, election night reporting and canvassing.

She replaces former elections director Colleen Connor, who was named to the new post of state policy director, monitoring election-related lawsuits and overseeing implementation of the state’s elections procedures manual.

Marra formerly was the Cochise County Elections Director who, in 2023, resigned from her post after refusing to help with a hand count of 2022 midterm ballots — demanded by the GOP majority on the Cochise County board — saying it would be illegal for her to do so.