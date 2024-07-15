© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Colwell on Yuma County Elections and Recorder's Role

KAWC | By Lou Gum,
Victoria McBee
Published July 15, 2024 at 11:56 AM MST
KAWC student reporter Victoria McBee interviewing Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell.
Lou Gum
/
KAWC
KAWC student reporter Victoria McBee interviewing Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell.

KAWC's Summer Student Newsroom is focused on voting and elections.

To learn more about how elections are managed in Yuma County, Victoria McBee spoke with County Recorder Richard A. Colwell.

Colwell was appointed to the position in July of 2022. He is on the ballot to return to the office in the upcoming Primary Election July 30th.

In Part 1 of the interview Colwell speaks about the job of recorder in Yuma County and the structure of the Recorder's office. Unlike other Arizona counties, Yuma united its registration and election offices, something Colwell says helps them respond to any election issues or questions more efficiently.

YCRecorderFEATMcBee 0708.mp3

In Part 2 of the interview. Colwell talks about elections safety and the integrity of his staff, something he admits he was unsure of when he was appointed.

YCRecorder FEAT Pt 2 McBee 0710wav.mp3

The KAWC Student Newsroom is supported by theLocal News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.

Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner. Helping individuals, families, businesses and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victoria McBee
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
