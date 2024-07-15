Colwell on Yuma County Elections and Recorder's Role

KAWC's Summer Student Newsroom is focused on voting and elections.

To learn more about how elections are managed in Yuma County, Victoria McBee spoke with County Recorder Richard A. Colwell.

Colwell was appointed to the position in July of 2022. He is on the ballot to return to the office in the upcoming Primary Election July 30th.

In Part 1 of the interview Colwell speaks about the job of recorder in Yuma County and the structure of the Recorder's office. Unlike other Arizona counties, Yuma united its registration and election offices, something Colwell says helps them respond to any election issues or questions more efficiently.

YCRecorderFEATMcBee 0708.mp3 Listen • 4:19

In Part 2 of the interview. Colwell talks about elections safety and the integrity of his staff, something he admits he was unsure of when he was appointed.

YCRecorder FEAT Pt 2 McBee 0710wav.mp3 Listen • 3:59

The KAWC Student Newsroom is supported by theLocal News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.

Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner. Helping individuals, families, businesses and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.