Yuma County Recorder’s Office Gearing Up for Equipment Test in Advance of Recount

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published August 12, 2024 at 4:19 PM MST
A delegation from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office recently tested the election machines at the Yuma County Recorder's Office in advance of upcoming elections. Their testing indicated the machines performed with an accuracy rating of 100 percent.
PHOTO COURTESY YUMA COUNTY
A delegation from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office recently tested the election machines at the Yuma County Recorder's Office in advance of the primary elections. A similar test will be conducted this Wednesday.

BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Yuma County, on Wednesday, will conduct a Recount Logic and Accuracy Test (L&A) in preparation for a recount of two hotly contested local races.

The first race is for incumbent County Recorder Richard Colwell versus David Lara, who is vying for the position. Both are Republicans.

The second race is for incumbent District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes versus Luisa Arreola. Both are Democrats.

Yuma County Officials say the L&A test is essential to maintain accurate and secure election equipment. The testing will verify that voting equipment is properly programmed and capable of accurately tabulating votes for each candidate in the election.

The test will take place at 9 a.m. at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main Street.

Officials say, this testing serves as one of several measures implemented by both county and state officials to ensure that the voting process is secure and reliable.
