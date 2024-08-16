© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Did you know there's a competition for those clever Arizona highway traffic signs?

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:46 AM MST
ADOT

If you have driven throughout Arizona in recent years, you have probably noticed the traffic safety highway signs with clever messages.

Sometimes the digital signs may be tied to a holiday or a large sporting event like the Super Bowl or a current pop culture reference. Yuma has its own clever digital sign outside the Yuma Police Department headquarters on 16th Street.

Well the 10 most clever highway sign messages submitted by Arizona residents are now finalists in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s annual Safety Message Contest.

ADOT officials announced that they received more than 2,500 entries. State residents can see the Top 10 and vote for their favorite through Tuesday at azdot.gov/SignContest.

The two messages that receive the most votes will be named the winners and displayed on ADOT’s overhead message signs statewide as part of a safety campaign to influence driver behavior.

Officials said this is the eighth year that ADOT has held its safety message contest.

ADOT officials say that, according to statewide crash data, 1,307 people were killed in crashes on Arizona roads in 2023. They say avoiding unsafe behaviors like not driving while intoxicated or not wearing a seatbelt saves lives.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
