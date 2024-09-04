© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Child smuggling attempt at San Luis port prevented by CBP officers

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 4, 2024 at 9:54 AM MST
San Luis Port of Entry
Victor Calderón/KAWC
San Luis Port of Entry

A child smuggling attempt at the San Luis port of entry last week was prevented by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

CBP officials said they arrested a 28 year old woman after a smuggling attempt involving two minors at the San Luis port on the evening of Aug. 29.

Officials said the woman, whose identity has not been released, presented U.S. birth certificates for the two children, 11 and 8 years old. During an examination, the woman told officers the kids were family members but records showed there was no relation between them. The birth certificates were valid but did not belong to the children in the vehicle, who are Mexican citizens.

CBP officials said the children told officers that they were given sleep sedatives prior to the attempted crossing to evade detection.

Officials said CBP officers arrested the woman for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law.

In a released statement, Chris Leon, the area port director in San Luis, said “Our CBP officers prevented this child smuggling attempt utilizing their experience and inspectional skills. CBP remains committed to upholding our U.S. immigration laws.”
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
