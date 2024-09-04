Child smuggling attempt at San Luis port prevented by CBP officers

A child smuggling attempt at the San Luis port of entry last week was prevented by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

CBP officials said they arrested a 28 year old woman after a smuggling attempt involving two minors at the San Luis port on the evening of Aug. 29.

Officials said the woman, whose identity has not been released, presented U.S. birth certificates for the two children, 11 and 8 years old. During an examination, the woman told officers the kids were family members but records showed there was no relation between them. The birth certificates were valid but did not belong to the children in the vehicle, who are Mexican citizens.

CBP officials said the children told officers that they were given sleep sedatives prior to the attempted crossing to evade detection.

Officials said CBP officers arrested the woman for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law.

In a released statement, Chris Leon, the area port director in San Luis, said “Our CBP officers prevented this child smuggling attempt utilizing their experience and inspectional skills. CBP remains committed to upholding our U.S. immigration laws.”