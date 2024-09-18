© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas, of the Harris-Walz Campaign, Speaks to KAWC about the Battle for Voters in Arizona

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published September 18, 2024 at 1:43 PM MST
Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas — of the Harris-Walz campaign — speaks with KAWC's Chris McDaniel over the phone from Tucson about the battle for voters in the Grand Canyon State.
Photo Courtesy Harris-Walz Campaign
BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Both the Democratic Harris-Walz Campaign, and the Republican Trump-Vance Campaign, have been stumping in Arizona recently, as they attempt to drum up support from undecided voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, held a campaign rally in Glendale in early August.

Walz then was in Mesa during a watch party of the Presidential debate between Harris and Trump.

And, last week, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Tucson to meet with supporters.

Former President Donald Trump also was in Tucson last week with Kari Lake, the Republican Candidate running for U.S. Senate against Democrat Ruben Gallego, to attend a MAGA rally.

Trump's running mate, Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, toured a golf factory in Phoenix earlier this month, his second day on the campaign trail in Arizona.

With Arizona up for grabs as a swing state, KAWC spoke with Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas — of the Harris-Walz campaign — about the battle for voters in the Grand Canyon State.

KAWC also contacted the Trump-Vance Campaign for comment about campaign efforts in the state, but were unable to secure an interview in time for this web post.
