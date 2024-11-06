© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma County BOS unchanged by 2024 Election

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:47 PM MST
Board of Supervisors | Yuma County
Yuma County Supervisors (from left) Martin Porchas, Lynne Pancrazi, Tony Reyes, Jonathan Lines, and Darren Simmmons.

The make-up of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors is set, with incumbents facing no competitors in the General Election.

Democrats hold the majority with the reelection of District One Supervisor Martin Porchas, District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes, and District 5 Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi.

Republicans hold the remaining two seats in Districts Two and Three with Jonathan Lines and Darren Simmons respectively.

Democrat Tony Reyes was the only Supervisor to face a challenger in the 2024 elections season. Reyes defeated fellow Democrat Luisa Arreola by just three votes in the July Primary Election.

Porchas is the current Board Chair. Lines is the current Vice-Chair.

The next regular meeting of the YCBOS is November 18th.
