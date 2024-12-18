Vehicle thefts in Arizona down nine percent

Less cars and trucks were stolen in Arizona in the most recent year where data is available, according to a report released Wednesday.

The Arizona Automobile Theft Authority Division of the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions released its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report highlighting the division's findings.

In 2023, Arizona reported a 9.2% decrease in the vehicle theft rate compared to 2022. Arizona’s theft rate of 268 vehicles stolen for every 100,000 residents places Arizona 19th among all states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

More than $5.8 million was awarded in fiscal year 2024 for AATA grant programs, including the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force, which recovered 2,050 stolen vehicles valued at $43.6 million and made almost 400 felony arrests.

In a released statement, James McGuffin, assistant director of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority, said “While even one auto theft in Arizona is too many, the reduced thefts in Arizona is very encouraging. Arizona’s auto theft decreases for calendar year 2024 are on track to be even better."